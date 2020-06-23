VIDEO: UNLV fall recruits arrive on campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The fall seasons for UNLV athletics are still in doubt as for the shape that they will have, but the athletes have begun their process of becoming Rebels.

Tuesday UNLV released a video of the athletes arriving on campus, that is the first positive sign of classes and sports taking place at the university later this year.

Rebel football is welcoming one of its best recruiting classes ever to campus. Of the 28 student athletes recruited, 22 were ranked as 3-Star recruits, or above according to 247Sports.