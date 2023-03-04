LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two free throws by Luis Rodriguez with 12 seconds remaining gave UNLV a 69-67 triumph over Nevada-Reno on Saturday at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

It was the second Mountain West triumph this season over the Wolf Pack for the Rebels, who finished conference play at 7-11 and 18-12 overall.

Rodriguez’s free throws gave UNLV a 69-66 lead. With 5.9 seconds left, Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear missed the second of two free throws on purpose. In a tie-up, the Wolf Pack were awarded possession in a controversial call.

On the possession, though, Darrion Williams missed on a spinning layup as time ran out.

EJ Harkless led the Rebels with 24 points and eight rebounds, but he fouled out with 52.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

Harkless fouled Jarod Lucas, who sank two free throws for a 56-54 lead.

But Rodriguez came up with a loose ball and drove three-quarters of the court for a layup with 11.1 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

Kenan Blackshear missed a pair of jumpers in the final seconds of regulation for the Wolf Pack (12-6, 22-3), including a 3-pointer that led to a long rebound and Rodriguez’s clutch play on the basket that forced regulation.

Lucas led the Wolf Pack with 23 points, including 6-for-11 shooting.