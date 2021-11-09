UNLV to verify basketball fans’ vaccinations through CheckVax website

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV will verify proof of vaccination for fans attending basketball games through a partnership with Fobi’s CheckVax system.

CheckVax is not an app. Fans will go through a one-time online verification of vaccination status at the website: UNLVRebels.com/checkvax. The QR code above this story also directs to CheckVax.

After that, the pass can be accessed each game via text or email message link, or saved in the “wallets” on their Android or Apple phone.

Ticket holders will be sent additional details via e-mail. Fans, media and gameday personnel are advised to complete the proof of vaccination at UNLVRebels.com/checkvax.

UNLV announced the requirement for proof of vaccination on Nov. 2. Their first home game is Wednesday, Nov. 10 against Gardner-Webb at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The proof of vaccination requirement allows fans to attend games without wearing a face mask. No exemptions or partial vaccinations will be allowed.

NOTE ON CHILDREN AT GAMES: Since the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just recently approved vaccinations for children under the age of 12, attendees below that age threshold will be allowed to attend games without proof of vaccinations until Dec. 1, 2021, but will need to wear a mask. Children ages 2-and-under do not have to wear a mask. After the grace period, children ages 5-11 will be required to be fully vaccinated effective Dec. 1, 2021 to attend basketball games at the Thomas & Mack. The requirement for vaccinating children under 12 follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UNLV will continue to monitor state, county and local guidelines, and will adjust policies as needed.