LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dick Calvert, the legendary “Voice of the Rebels,” will be honored on Saturday, Jan. 14, when UNLV takes on Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Calvert was the public address announcer for 52 years before stepping away before the start of this season. He will be recognized in a halftime ceremony, when a banner will be hung in the rafters at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The UNLV Athletics department announced the plan on Friday.

Calvert was inducted into UNLV’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 and Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He is best known for his work calling men’s basketball and football games, but he also served in a variety of roles at UNLV spanning six decades.

He is the longest-tenured employee in UNLV Athletics history, and he continues to do radio ads and other special projects for UNLV Athletics.