UNLV Runnin’ Rebels open Mountain West Tournament Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Runnin’ Rebels are looking for a miracle. Four wins this week and they will be celebrating on Selection Sunday.

The odds are 60-1 for the Rebels to win the Mountain West Tournament this week, so there’s a chance. It’s not impossible, however, UNLV didn’t exactly light the world on fire this season.

In a strange year amid the pandemic, the basketball team didn’t play a game for 33 days because of the virus. They also lost their point guard before the season started.

Their biggest win of the season was in Las Vegas when they beat Utah State in January. There really hasn’t been many highlights.

But they have a chance to do something really special by making a run in the tournament.

The Rebels open the tourney against Air Force on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The Falcons run an offense that is difficult to defend against.

“We’re going to try to dictate a little bit more and be more aggressive, but you have to have mental staying power as much as the physical. You have to be able to play through the entire possession, where we’ve, you know, had our challenges,” said Rebels Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger.

If the team wins Wednesday’s game, they will play at 6 p.m on Thursday.