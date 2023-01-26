LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National signing day for college football teams is Feb. 1. It’s obviously an important date for any program, particularly one with a new coach. Which brings us to UNLV and incoming coach Barry Odom.

In late December, during the early signing period and roughly two weeks after being hired at UNLV, Odom announced seven players had signed letters of intent.

The coaching change — Marcus Arroyo was fired after a 5-7 season, his third at the school — created a path for transfers. Four prominent players have left the UNLV program. Running back Aidan Robbins (Brigham Young), wide receiver Kyle Williams (Washington State), cornerback Nohl Williams (Cal) and center Leif Fautanu (Arizona State) won’t return.

The Rebels on Monday landed Texas high school quarterback Bo Edmundson. The 6-foot-3-inch passer from Austin, Texas, and Lake Travis High School previously committed to Michigan State but backed out in November, according to reports. Lake Travis is the same high school that produced Baker Mayfield.

According to reports from online recruiting sites, the Rebels have made a scholarship offer to Jamar Malone, a four-star QB, from Higley High School in Gilbert, Arizona. Malone posted the offer on Twitter this past week.

Two high school players listed as coveted by the Rebels, running backs Devyn Turner (La Cañada Flintridge, California) and Darrien Jones (Riverside, Missouri) reportedly are cool to UNLV, according to 247sports.com. It’s unclear if the coaching change has made a difference.

With lists provided by recruiting sites 247sports.com and on3.com, here is a look at players signed by UNLV, those who have made “hard commits” and transfers:

Signed in December (early signing period)

Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu, Kalihi, Hawaii, linebacker, 6-feet-2, 210 pounds, James Campbell High School (Ewa Beach, Hawaii). Three (out of five) star recruit ★★★

Lucas Conti, Corona, California, defensive line, 6-5, 260, Centennial High School. ★★★

Matthew Greene, Centennial, Colorado, O-line/D-line, 6-5, 270, Arapahoe High School. Rating not available

Ed Haynes , Henderson, offensive line, 6-3, 265, Liberty High School ★★★

, Henderson, offensive line, 6-3, 265, Liberty High School ★★★ Maxwell Peterson, Corona, California, defensive line, 6-4, 305, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Rancho Cucamonga, California). ★★★

Charlie Williams , Aspen, Colorado, tight end, 6-4, 240, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida). ★★

, Aspen, Colorado, tight end, 6-4, 240, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida). ★★ Christian Earls, Chandler, Arizona, tight end, 6-7, 255, Kilgore College (Kilgore, Texas), junior college transfer. Rating not available

Hard commits (expected to sign)

Bo Edmundson , Austin, Texas, quarterback, 6-3, 195, Lake Travis High School. ★★★

, Austin, Texas, quarterback, 6-3, 195, Lake Travis High School. ★★★ Derrick Rogers , Orlando, Florida, wide receiver, 6-1, 170, Jones High School. ★★★

, Orlando, Florida, wide receiver, 6-1, 170, Jones High School. ★★★ Austin Boyd, Lehi, Utah, offensive lineman, 6-4, 280, Lehi HIgh School. Rating not available.

Transfers (immediately eligible)

Bam Amina, linebacker, 6-0, 220, sophomore at Colorado State; from Waianae, Hawaii; played at Mililani High School. Key reserve for Colorado State this past season until sidelined by injury for last three games. ★★★

Vincent Davis, running back, 5-8, 164, four-year player at Pitt; from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he played at Cardinal Gibbons High School. At Pitt, rushed for a team-high 632 yards on 143 carries in 2020 with six touchdowns. ★★★

Jalen Frazier, cornerback, 5-10, 170, from North Carolina State; redshirted in 2019 and did not play the next two seasons after an ACL injury; from Charlotte, North Carolina; played at Hough High School (Cornelius, North Carolina). ★★★

Jalen St. John, offensive tackle, 6-5, 330, from Arkansas; arrested on a felony theft charge and suspended from team in November; under an agreement, he entered a court diversion program that suspends prosecution until December 2023; backup at two positions; from St. Louis and Trinity High School. ★★★★

Gary Quarles, running back, 5-6, 165, from Alabama A&M; hometown is Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he played at Paul Bryant High School; graduate student this past season where he was limited to five games and 167 rushing yards. Had 1,900 career yards at A&M.