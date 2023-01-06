LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mike Scherer, who for the past two seasons served as an assistant coach at Arkansas working closely with Barry Odom, was announced Thursday as UNLV defensive coordinator.

Scherer, 29, follows Odom, UNLV’s incoming coach, to Las Vegas after a season at Missouri and two at Arkansas. Odom, who in December left as Arkansas defensive coordinator for UNLV, was his superior at both stops.

“Coach Odom recruited me out of high school, and I’ve been with him as a player, a GA (graduate assistant), an analyst, an assistant and now a coordinator,” Scherer said in a news release from UNLV. “I know firsthand that he’s a great leader of young men, and I am grateful to be in position to help him continue that here at UNLV.

Scherer said he’s excited about the opportunity at UNLV and said his goal is to build “an aggressive, attacking-style defense.”

When Odom left Arkansas, Scherer stepped up from linebacker coach to serve as the team’s interim defensive coordinator. He ran the Arkansas defense in the Liberty Bowl, a 55-53 triple-overtime victory over Kansas on Dec. 28.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Las Vegas,” Odom said. “He is an elite defensive mind who has a great understanding of our defensive system. His experience as a student athlete and then as a coach will be valuable to the foundation of our program at UNLV.”

A native of St. Louis, Scherer played linebacker at Mizzou from 2012-16, totaling 266 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. He played 38 games, but a knee injury limited him to seven games as a senior.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business from Missouri in 2016.