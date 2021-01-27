UNLV participating in betting awareness program for student-athletes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is one of nine universities already participating in a program to educate college athletes on sports betting in an effort to protect the integrity of college sports and to protect the athletes themselves.

The Entain Foundation US and EPIC Risk Management are expanding the program to 40 colleges around the country, including the Mid-American Conference, Fordham University and Monmouth University.

Entain is a global sports betting company that partnered with MGM Resorts International to produce the BetMGM app. MGM has made an offer to buy Entain, but analysts don’t think the offer was high enough.

The Entain-EPIC joint initiative, launched in March 2020, will be focused on “education and awareness and the need to keep betting safe as sports betting continues to expand across more states, with New York most recently expressing interest.”

“We know from international experience that the most successful sports betting operators are also the most responsible,” said Martin Lycka, Entain Senior Vice President for American Regulatory Affairs and Responsible Gambling, and Trustee of the Entain Foundation US. “As legalized sports betting continues to expand in the US, education and responsible gaming is a top priority. We are excited to expand our partnership with EPIC to reach colleges across the country to educate young people.”

Entain has pledged to invest $132 million over five years towards responsible gaming initiatives and to support people and communities around the world where it operates.

The universities currently participating:

University of Akron

Eastern Illinois University

Harvard University

Northern Illinois University

UNLV

University of Ohio

University of Oregon

Seton Hall University

University of Utah

Entain and EPIC have launched collaborations with the National Football League Players’ Association Professional Athletes Foundation (NFLPA PAF) and USA Rugby, as well as the Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital, which is already working with Entain on a five-year research initiative better to understand problematic and addictive behaviors.

EPIC is a global company leading “gambling harm minimization consultancy” to reduce the human, financial, brand and reputational risks associated with gambling.