UNLV: No more fans at football and no fans at fall basketball games

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV Athletics announced Monday that its final two home football games of the 2020 season and the beginning of its men’s and women’s basketball seasons will be played without fans in attendance.

As COVID-19 test positivity rates have increased and community status is currently in the red category, Southern Nevada Health District guidelines will be followed and fans will not be allowed to attend home UNLV sporting events.

UNLV football is scheduled to host Wyoming on November 27 and Boise State on December 4 to close out the home portion of its 2020 schedule, while the men’s and women’s basketball seasons are set to begin on November 25 at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV Athletics will stay abreast of developments and health recommendations to determine if fans are able to attend home basketball games as the seasons progress.

Season ticket holders have three options: 1) defer the funds towards season tickets for next season; 2) donate the funds to the Rebel Athletic Fund; or 3) receive a refund. The first two options will allow season ticket holders the opportunity to keep their same seats for football in 2021 and basketball in 2021-22. For more information, please contact the Rebel Athletic Fund office at 702-895-1533.