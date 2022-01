FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2012, file photo, UNLV’s mascot “Hey Reb!” attends an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in Las Vegas. Nevada lawmakers are considering legislation that would require schools to get rid of racially discriminatory logos and mascots and require officials to push for the renaming of mountains, trails or any other geographic points with racially offensive names. The bill, which is scheduled to have its first hearing Tuesday, March 9, 2021, comes in the wake of a national reckoning over race that’s led to school and professional sports teams dropping their mascots. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV men’s basketball game against San Diego State scheduled for Tuesday, January 18 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the San Diego State Aztecs program.

Because of the postponement, the Runnin’ Rebels will now play at San Jose State on Monday, January 17. This game was originally scheduled for January 5 but was also delayed due to COVID-19 concerns with the San Jose program.