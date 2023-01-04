LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bobby Petrino, hired Dec. 15 to be offensive coordinator under incoming coach Barry Odom, is leaving to run the offense at Texas A&M.

Petrino, who has been a coach at the college and NFL levels, is going to call plays for Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Odom, hired to replace Marcus Arroyo, let go after three season by the Rebels on Nov. 28, called Petrino “one of the greatest offensive minds in all of football” in a news December news release that announced the hiring.

In a statement Wednesday on Twitter, Odom confirmed Petrino’s departure:

“Today, we accepted the resignation of Coach Petrino and wish him well in his future endeavors. I look forward to introducing our new offensive coordinator soon,” Odom said in the tweet.

Petrino has had a history of messy departures in a career that has spanned nearly 20 years of college programs and the NFL. His claim to fame is high-powered offenses, including developing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy at Louisville in 2016.