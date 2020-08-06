UNLV-Iowa St. football game rescheduled to 2030

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV football’s game at Iowa State, originally set to be played September 19, is being rescheduled, the schools announced Thursday.

Because of this week’s scheduling adjustments by the Mountain West and Big 12 Conference, the Rebels’ lone non-conference road game in 2020 had to be moved. The home-and-home series will still be played as UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois and Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard announced that the Cyclones remain slated to come to Las Vegas in 2021 and, pending approval of the contract amendment, the Rebels will head to Ames for a September 14, 2030, meeting.

“We appreciate Jamie’s professionalism as we worked together to find a solution,” said Reed-Francois. “We look forward to welcoming the Cyclones and their fans back to Las Vegas next fall in our new home at Allegiant Stadium.”

UNLV and Iowa State have met five times previously and the Cyclones hold a 4-1 advantage in the series. The most-recent meeting came in 2008 when the Rebels won 34-31 in overtime at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Mountain West announced Wednesday that fall sports can begin competition no earlier than the week ending September 26.

The Rebels, under the direction of first-year head coach Marcus Arroyo, are scheduled to move into the $2 billion, state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium this fall. Season tickets are on sale by visiting unlvtickets.com or calling (702) 739-3267.