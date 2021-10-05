UNLV hoops to hold practice, fundraiser for Robert Smith

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This is a cause every Rebel basketball fan can get behind. The UNLV men’s basketball program is inviting the public to attend its practice on Thursday, October 14 at 6 p.m. at Cox Pavilion, which is designed to raise funds for Runnin’ Rebel legend and former broadcaster Robert Smith.

Smith suffered a severe, life-changing stroke in 2019 and medical expenses have overwhelmed his family. Contributions that will go directly to the Smith family to help pay for his medical bills will be required for admission to the Runnin’ Rebel practice that day.

“Robert is truly a UNLV legend and has meant so much to our program throughout the years. We have been looking for ways to help him and his family in any way that we can and we think this is a wonderful way to assist someone that is important to us all, while bringing the community together.” Kevin Kruger, UNLV Men’s Head Basketball Coach

Many say Smith is the greatest point guard in UNLV history. He wore the Scarlet & Gray from 1974-77, was a member of the “Hardway Eight,” and led the team to its first Final Four in 1977. He will be honored with a jersey retirement on Saturday, February 19 vs. Colorado State.

Fans interested in attending can obtain tickets by visiting fevo.me/unlvopenpractice2021 and making a contribution.

The practice is expected to last an hour. Doors will open to the Cox Pavilion at 5:15 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase. As a reminder, masks are required to be worn at all times indoors unless actively eating or drinking.

UNLV opens the 2021-22 season on November 10 against Gardner-Webb. Eleven of the Runnin’ Rebels’ 13 non-conference games will be played in Las Vegas and include UCLA and Cal at the Thomas & Mack Center and Michigan and either Arizona or Wichita State at T-Mobile Arena. For season tickets, mini plans, and other ticket options, visit UNLVtickets.com or call 702-739-FANS.

