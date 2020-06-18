UNLV hockey announces all-access pass for new season

LAS VEGAS – June 18, 2020 – The Skatin’ Rebels are back and ready to drop the puck for their highly-anticipated 2020-2021 season. Building off the success of their 2019 campaign, UNLV REBEL HOCKEYwill once again hit the ice at City National Arena in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas for 18 home games, beginning Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Early-bird pricing for All-Access Season Passes will begin at $7 per game and go on sale Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.. All-Access Season Passes will include a team lanyard with a pass for 18 home games, a limited edition Rebel Hockey hat, guaranteed seating, a pocket schedule, drink koozie and access to special events throughout the season.

UNLV REBEL HOCKEY will be joining the Western College Hockey League (WCHL) for the 2020-2021 season, with the opportunity to play for a conference championship and compete for an automatic bid to the ACHA D-1 National Championship Tournament for the first time in program history. UNLV’s non-conference schedule includes road games at nationally-ranked Liberty University (Sept. 24-25), the Chicago Classic (Nov. 21 – 22), Illinois (Jan. 8-9), Minot State (Feb. 12-13) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Feb. 19 – 20). The Rebels’ WCHL conference schedule will begin Oct. 2, with the home opener scheduled for Oct. 9-10.

All 2020-2021 games will be played inside City National Arena at 1550 S Pavilion Center Dr. in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. All-Access Season Passes are available for $7 per game, beginning Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Passes are available for purchase online at RebelHockey.com. Full refunds will be provided if fans are not permitted to attend live sporting events, due to COVID-19.

For more information and a full schedule for UNLV REBEL HOCKEY, please visit RebelHockey.com. For sponsorship opportunities, including the 5th Annual Rebel Classic Golf Tournament at Bear’s Best on Thursday, Aug. 27, please contact Nick Robone at nrobone@rebelhockey.com.

Keep up with UNLV REBEL HOCKEY on Facebook and Twitter. #BEaREBEL