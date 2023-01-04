LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Malia Shoji, who spent the last eight seasons in coaching positions with the University of Utah, has been hired as the volleyball coach at UNLV.

Athletic director Eric Harper announced Shoji’s hiring Wednesday in a news release by the school.

For the last five seasons, Shoji was Utah’s associate head coach, and she helped the team make six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including two trips to the Sweet 16 and three straight third-place finishes in the Pac-12 Conference.

Shoji called her hiring “a tremendous honor to become part of the UNLV Athletics family” and thanked Harper and university president Keith Whitfield.

“It has always been about the people for me, and UNLV has some of the best in the business,” she said. “The support and passion that this department has for Rebel volleyball creates a one-of-a-kind student-athlete experience.”

Shoji has been an assistant coach on several teams with USA Volleyball, including with a 2016 junior all-star team that toured China.

Shoji replaces Dawn Sullivan, who left UNLV in December to become the volleyball coach at the University of Missouri. Sullivan was hired at UNLV by its previous athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois. Reed-Francois left UNLV in August 2021 to become AD at Missouri.

In five seasons at UNLV, Sullivan’s teams were 109-38 and won the Mountain West championship this past season.

