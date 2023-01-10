LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV coach Barry Odom is bringing University of Texas assistant Brennan Marion to run the Rebels offense, according to a Tuesday news release.

The hire completes Odom’s on-field coaching staff and closes the brief association with Bobby Petrino, who left for Texas A&M less than a month after taking a job on Odom’s staff.

Marion, 35, will be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. At Texas, he was passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Marion is known as the architect of the “Go-Go Offense.” Odom described the offense as “explosive.”

“I’m excited to welcome coach Marion to Las Vegas because his innovative ideas on offense will give us an advantage,” Odom said. “Coach Marion is a perfect fit for our program and I look forward to watching him develop and mentor our guys.”

A 2009 graduate of Tulsa, Marion was a record-setting receiver for the Golden Hurricane. In two seasons at Tulsa (2007-08), he compiled 2,356 yards on 82 receptions with 19 touchdowns. He was a two-time All-Conference USA selection and the 2007 C-USA Newcomer of the Year. Marion set NCAA records for yards per catch in both a season (31.9 in 2007) and a career (28.7).

“I’m extremely grateful for coach Odom and the opportunity to build a dynamic offense that the UNLV football community can celebrate and be proud of,” Marion said. “I’ve always been enamored by the UNLV program and its brand because I was born to be a rebel.”

Before working at the University of Texas for the 2022 season, Marion was wide receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh in 2021, which finished 11-3 and took its first-ever ACC Championship, finishing the regular season at No. 12 in the nation. Marion coached 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison at Pittsburgh.

Marion was wide receivers coach at the University of Hawaii in 2020, and served as William & Mary offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He had the same position at Howard University from 2017 to 2018.