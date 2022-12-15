Bobby Petrino, who has coached three major college programs and in the NFL, is UNLV’s new offensive coordinator. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bobby Petrino, whose resume includes coach of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and three major college programs, has been picked to run the UNLV offense under new coach Barry Odom.

UNLV announced Petrino as the football team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in a Thursday news release.

Petrino, 61, was coach of the Falcons in 2007, going 3-10. He was coach at three FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) schools, Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky, compiling a 119-56 overall record. At Louisville for a second time, he was instrumental in developing quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, who has become a star with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I believe coach Petrino is one of the greatest offensive minds in all of football,” Odom said in the news release. “I know he will be a tremendous leader, mentor and teacher for our student-athletes. I’m thrilled to bring his experience to UNLV. His creativity on offense will compliment our program in every way.”

Petrino has coached his college teams to 11 bowl games and seven times his teams finished ranked in the top 25.

Petrino leaves as coach of Missouri State, where he went 18-15 in three seasons. Two of his Missouri State teams made the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) playoffs.

“I’m excited to be part of the new direction of the Rebels and compete for championships,” Petrino said in the news release. “We had a great three years at Missouri State, but I thought this was the time in my career to step away from the head role and get back into a coordinator position to focus on moving the ball and scoring points and helping win games in Las Vegas.”