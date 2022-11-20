Daniel Gutierrez makes one of his four field goals against Hawaii. He missed one. (UNLV Athletics)

HONOLULU — Brayden Schager passsed for three touchdowns and Dedrick Parson ran 19 times for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play — as Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25 Saturday night, eliminating the Rebels’ chances for bowl eligibility.

Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii (3-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). The Rainbow Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak.

UNLV (4-7, 2-5) has lost six games in a row after winning four of its first five to start the season.

“Frustrated is an understatement,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “They played better than we did, and that’s a hard locker room right now. We have to do a much better job. We just got out-competed, and that was uncharacteristic.”

Arroyo said he expected a strong effort from Hawaii and warned his players to be ready.

“I was tough on the guys all week,” he said. “I warned them that this type of game gets set up this way. That’s got to fall on my shoulders first, got to fall on the ears that hear it and look at what we can do different.”

The victory also gives the Rainbow Warriors the golden pineapple Ninth Island Showdown trophy sponsored by the California Hotel.

Adam Plant Jr.’s strip-sack of Schager was returned for a touchdown by Elijah Shelton to trim the Rebels’ deficit to 24-22 with 8:13 to play, but Parson’s TD gave the Rainbow Warriors a nine-point lead with 2:51 remaining.

UNLV’s Daniel Gutierrez made four of five field goals to become the school’s all-time leading points scorer. He also broke his own previous program record with his 17th consecutive field goal; his lone miss on a rainy attempt late in the game ended the streak.

Doug Brumfield passed for 288 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards rushing for UNLV. Kyle Williams added five receptions for 111 yards.