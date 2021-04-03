UNLV football with a record 70 academic All-MWC honorees

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV football team placed an eye-popping 70 players on the 2020 Fall Academic All-Mountain West Team, the conference announced Friday. That total, which ranked second in the league, shattered the program’s previous record.

“’Being-a-REBEL’ is not a four-year decision but really a lifetime commitment — that is why we take tremendous pride in getting the job done both on and off the field,” said UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo. “Our director of student-athlete academic services David Wedley and his staff work relentlessly to ensure our players have every resource and opportunity to succeed in the classroom as we continue to raise the academic standard and graduation rate.”

To be eligible for 2020 Fall Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. The athletic contribution/participation requirement was omitted for this award this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

UNLV FOOTBALL 2020 ACADEMIC ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST HONOREES

NAME, YEAR, GPA, MAJOR

Austin Ajiake, Junior, 3.50, Urban Studies

Kaleo Ballungay, Freshman, 3.94, Pre-Business

Kyle Beaudry, Sophomore, 3.67, Mechanical Engineering

LeShaun Bell, Freshman, 3.33, Undeclared

Clayton Bradley, Senior, 3.15, Sociology

Matt Brayton, Senior, 4.00, Emergency and Crisis Management

Spencer Briggs, Freshman, 3.50, Undeclared

Dominic Brown, Sophomore, 3.00, Psychology

Doug Brumfield, Freshman, 3.50, Undeclared

Robert Butler, Junior, 3.33, Psychology

Charlton Butt, Freshman, 3.12 Psychology

Tre Caine, Junior, 3.20, Economics

Daniel Caloca, Freshman, 3.54, Criminal Justice

Jeremy Clark, Junior, 3.22, Interdisciplinary Studies

Tyleek Collins, Junior, 3.03, Urban Studies

Nathan De Jager, Senior, 3.10, Economics

Jalen Dixon, Freshman, 3.33, Criminal Justice

Dylan Downing, Freshman, 3.51, Hospitality Management

Ose Egbase, Freshman, 3.10, Undeclared

Eliel Ehimare, Junior, 3.88, Accounting

Austin Fiaseu, Freshman, 3.22, Kinesiological Studies

Dondi Fuller, Junior, 3.43, Pre-Business

Julio Garcia, Senior 3.03, Hospitality Management

Jacob Gasser, Senior, 3.30, Criminal Justice

Colin Giffen, Freshman, 3.28, Hospitality Management

Max Gilliam, Senior, 3.21, Economics

Daniel Godfrey, Senior, 3.07, Criminal Justice

Rex Goossen, Junior, 3.33, Management

Marckell Grayson, Junior, 3.44, Criminal Justice

Zyell Griffin, Freshman, 3.56, Undeclared

Daniel Gutierrez, Junior, 3.11, Management

Walker Hardan, Freshman, 3.92, Pre-Business

Jameson Helu, Freshman, 3.46, Undeclared

Farrell Hester, Senior, 3.05, Management

Phillip Hill, Sophomore, 3.10, Criminal Justice

Devynn Holly, Freshman, 3.07, Undeclared

Jeremiah Houston, Junior, 3.31, Communication Studies

Bryce Jackson, Junior, 3.19, Kinesiological Studies

Alven Johnson, Freshman, 3.35, Undeclared

Ricky Johnson, Freshman, 3.75, Undeclared

Jeminai Leuta-Ulu, Freshman, 3.50, Undeclared

Aaron Lewis, Senior, 3.42, Communication Studies

Alex Lines, Freshman, 3.00, Pre-Business

Tavis Malakius, Junior, 3.17, Film

Jackson McCullough, Senior, 3.48, Communication Studies

Adam Meyer, Sophomore, 3.44, Criminal Justice

Marcus Miller, Freshman, 3.15, Undeclared

Tim Mosley, Sophomore, 3.18, Communication Studies

Waisale Muavesi, Freshman, 3.70, Undeclared

Nate Neal, Senior, 3.46, Psychology

Kue Olotoa, Junior, 3.19, Psychology

Justice Oluwaseun, Junior, 3.38, Journalism and Media Studies

Valen Penn, Freshman, 3.52, Hospitality Management

Marcus Phillips, Sophomore, 3.41, Psychology

Tyson Player, Freshman, 3.50, Undeclared

Seth Robinson, Freshman, 3.14, Hospitality Management

Simon Robinson, Junior, 3.14, Communication Studies

Brennon Scott, Freshman, 3.42, Undeclared

Tiger Shanks, Freshman, 3.56, Undeclared

Evan Silva, Sophomore, 3.21, Earth and Environmental Studies

Kalvin Souders, Freshman, 3.82, Pre-Business

Josh Tihada, Freshman, 3.90, Undeclared

Tavai Tuitasi, Junior, 3.22, Criminal Justice

Vic Viramontes, Senior, 3.40, Urban Studies

Davone Walden, Freshman, 3.52, Undeclared

Malik Wesley, Freshman, 3.29, Psychology

Charles Williams, Senior, 3.52, Journalism and Media Studies

Kyle Williams, Freshman, 3.00, Undeclared

Nohl Williams, Freshman, 3.35, Undeclared

Tyler Yoder, Sophomore, 3.09, Hospitality Management