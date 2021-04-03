UNLV football with a record 70 academic All-MWC honorees

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV football team placed an eye-popping 70 players on the 2020 Fall Academic All-Mountain West Team, the conference announced Friday. That total, which ranked second in the league, shattered the program’s previous record.
“’Being-a-REBEL’ is not a four-year decision but really a lifetime commitment — that is why we take tremendous pride in getting the job done both on and off the field,” said UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo. “Our director of student-athlete academic services David Wedley and his staff work relentlessly to ensure our players have every resource and opportunity to succeed in the classroom as we continue to raise the academic standard and graduation rate.”
To be eligible for 2020 Fall Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. The athletic contribution/participation requirement was omitted for this award this year due to the impact of COVID-19.
UNLV FOOTBALL 2020 ACADEMIC ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST HONOREES
NAME, YEAR, GPA, MAJOR
Austin Ajiake, Junior, 3.50, Urban Studies
Kaleo Ballungay, Freshman, 3.94, Pre-Business
Kyle Beaudry, Sophomore, 3.67, Mechanical Engineering
LeShaun Bell, Freshman, 3.33, Undeclared
Clayton Bradley, Senior, 3.15, Sociology
Matt Brayton, Senior, 4.00, Emergency and Crisis Management
Spencer Briggs, Freshman, 3.50, Undeclared
Dominic Brown, Sophomore, 3.00, Psychology
Doug Brumfield, Freshman, 3.50, Undeclared
Robert Butler, Junior, 3.33, Psychology
Charlton Butt, Freshman, 3.12 Psychology
Tre Caine, Junior, 3.20, Economics
Daniel Caloca, Freshman, 3.54, Criminal Justice
Jeremy Clark, Junior, 3.22, Interdisciplinary Studies
Tyleek Collins, Junior, 3.03, Urban Studies
Nathan De Jager, Senior, 3.10, Economics
Jalen Dixon, Freshman, 3.33, Criminal Justice
Dylan Downing, Freshman, 3.51, Hospitality Management
Ose Egbase, Freshman, 3.10, Undeclared
Eliel Ehimare, Junior, 3.88, Accounting
Austin Fiaseu, Freshman, 3.22, Kinesiological Studies
Dondi Fuller, Junior, 3.43, Pre-Business
Julio Garcia, Senior 3.03, Hospitality Management
Jacob Gasser, Senior, 3.30, Criminal Justice
Colin Giffen, Freshman, 3.28, Hospitality Management
Max Gilliam, Senior, 3.21, Economics
Daniel Godfrey, Senior, 3.07, Criminal Justice
Rex Goossen, Junior, 3.33, Management
Marckell Grayson, Junior, 3.44, Criminal Justice
Zyell Griffin, Freshman, 3.56, Undeclared
Daniel Gutierrez, Junior, 3.11, Management
Walker Hardan, Freshman, 3.92, Pre-Business
Jameson Helu, Freshman, 3.46, Undeclared
Farrell Hester, Senior, 3.05, Management
Phillip Hill, Sophomore, 3.10, Criminal Justice
Devynn Holly, Freshman, 3.07, Undeclared
Jeremiah Houston, Junior, 3.31, Communication Studies
Bryce Jackson, Junior, 3.19, Kinesiological Studies
Alven Johnson, Freshman, 3.35, Undeclared
Ricky Johnson, Freshman, 3.75, Undeclared
Jeminai Leuta-Ulu, Freshman, 3.50, Undeclared
Aaron Lewis, Senior, 3.42, Communication Studies
Alex Lines, Freshman, 3.00, Pre-Business
Tavis Malakius, Junior, 3.17, Film
Jackson McCullough, Senior, 3.48, Communication Studies
Adam Meyer, Sophomore, 3.44, Criminal Justice
Marcus Miller, Freshman, 3.15, Undeclared
Tim Mosley, Sophomore, 3.18, Communication Studies
Waisale Muavesi, Freshman, 3.70, Undeclared
Nate Neal, Senior, 3.46, Psychology
Kue Olotoa, Junior, 3.19, Psychology
Justice Oluwaseun, Junior, 3.38, Journalism and Media Studies
Valen Penn, Freshman, 3.52, Hospitality Management
Marcus Phillips, Sophomore, 3.41, Psychology
Tyson Player, Freshman, 3.50, Undeclared
Seth Robinson, Freshman, 3.14, Hospitality Management
Simon Robinson, Junior, 3.14, Communication Studies
Brennon Scott, Freshman, 3.42, Undeclared
Tiger Shanks, Freshman, 3.56, Undeclared
Evan Silva, Sophomore, 3.21, Earth and Environmental Studies
Kalvin Souders, Freshman, 3.82, Pre-Business
Josh Tihada, Freshman, 3.90, Undeclared
Tavai Tuitasi, Junior, 3.22, Criminal Justice
Vic Viramontes, Senior, 3.40, Urban Studies
Davone Walden, Freshman, 3.52, Undeclared
Malik Wesley, Freshman, 3.29, Psychology
Charles Williams, Senior, 3.52, Journalism and Media Studies
Kyle Williams, Freshman, 3.00, Undeclared
Nohl Williams, Freshman, 3.35, Undeclared
Tyler Yoder, Sophomore, 3.09, Hospitality Management