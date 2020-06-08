UNLV Football tickets on sale for Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – Every fan can be a part of history this fall when the UNLV football team moves into its new home, the $2 billion, state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium as season tickets start as low as $125 per seat and went on sale on Monday.

“We want everyone in Southern Nevada to experience UNLV Football in Allegiant Stadium and that means making it affordable,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. “Allegiant Stadium is a special place and will serve as a galvanizing force as this community re-emerges and heads to new heights. We’re proud that everyone can experience what is going to be one of the world’s greatest venues through Rebel football.”

UNLV is under the direction of new head coach Marcus Arroyo, who took over the program after helping lead the University of Oregon to a Pac-12 Conference championship and Rose Bowl victory last season. He’ll make his Rebel debut in the historic opener August 29 with UNLV’s first-ever meeting with Cal. The 2020 six-game schedule at Allegiant Stadium also includes a second member of the Pac-12 when Arizona State comes to town two weeks later to face UNLV in Las Vegas for the first time.

The Mountain West home schedule features Wyoming, Colorado State, Fresno State and the annual Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR. Season-ticket holders also receive free admission to a seventh home game versus Louisiana Tech on September 5 that will take place at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Sideline Club, starting at just $325, is located on both sides of the stadium between the 10-yard lines and features a terrific view with comfortable tables, 21-inch padded seats and pay-as-you-go concessions and bars. The all-inclusive VVIP Club is another option unmatched in any college football stadium in the country, for those looking to be even closer to the action.

Season-ticket holders get the best seats at the best price along with priority access to Allegiant Stadium and tailgating. Call the hotline at (702) 895-5545 or visit unlvtickets.com to purchase tickets or for more information. Flexible, three-month payment plans are available. In addition, the popular Guaranteed Giveaway upgrade is being offered exclusively to 2020 football season-ticket holders and includes three T-shirts, a hat, a face mask, a seamless bandana and a replica of Allegiant Stadium, all for just $45. Season-ticket holders who purchase the Guaranteed Giveaway upgrade will be able to select the size of their T-shirts.

Fans can hear from Coach Arroyo regarding the upcoming season and also have a chance at winning UNLV football prizes during the kickoff event for the Rebel Caravan tomorrow (June 9) at 3 p.m. PT. To sign up for the virtual event, which is free and open to the public, register HERE.

