UNLV football releases its 2020 schedule; home vs. Nevada on Halloween

Home opener in Allegiant Stadium Oct. 31 vs. UNR

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV football is slated to play its inaugural game inside its new home at Allegiant Stadium by hosting in-state rival UNR on Halloween as part of an updated, eight-game schedule announced Thursday by the Mountain West.

The Rebels, under new head coach Marcus Arroyo, will open their new, conference-only schedule on October 24 by traveling to face San Diego State at the Aztecs’ temporary home in Carson, California. The following week, the annual Battle for the Fremont Cannon against the Wolf Pack is scheduled to be played on the same date of the Silver State’s admission to the Union in 1864 — October 31 – for the first time ever in a storied series that kicked off in 1969.

UNLV will remain at home vs. Fresno State the following week before heading to San Jose State on Nov. 14 and then Colorado State on Nov. 21. Wyoming will come to Las Vegas Nov. 28 and Boise State will close UNLV’s home schedule on Dec. 5. The Rebels will finish their regular season with a trip to Hawai’i on Dec. 12 while the MW championship game will be played Dec. 19. Kickoff times are to be determined.

While the order of opponents has changed, this schedule includes the same eight teams that UNLV was set to face in the original version before the season was postponed because of COVID-19. The refreshed version does see the Rebels traveling to play Colorado State for a second straight season while Boise State returns to Las Vegas for the second consecutive fall.

The overall Mountain West football schedule is subject to approval from state, county and local officials, and will consist of 46 conference matchups playing out over nine weeks with no divisional delineation. Today’s release represents the first phase in the 2020 football schedule process. MW national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of several games to Thursdays and Fridays. Additional announcements on television selections will be made in the near future. All games the first week will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Earlier this week, following Governor Sisolak’s new directive on gatherings, UNLV Athletics announced a plan to allow for a limited number of fans in attendance, which is pending approval from the Southern Nevada Health District and will also have to be approved by the state’s Department of Business & Industry.

If approved, UNLV will offer tickets on a single-game basis. Current season ticket holders will take priority and have an opportunity to purchase tickets to 2020 home games at Allegiant Stadium. If any seats remain after the exclusive season ticket holder window, tickets will then be available for purchase to the general public. Specific details will be emailed directly to season ticket holders soon.

Fans who are not already season ticket holders and are interested in UNLV football tickets are encouraged to fill out this Ticket Interest Form.

2020 UNLV FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

O. 24 at San Diego State (in Carson, CA)

O. 31 UNR

N. 7 FRESNO STATE

N. 14 at San Jose State

N. 21 at Colorado State

N. 28 WYOMING

D. 5 BOISE STATE

D. 12 at Hawai’i

D. 19 MW Championship Game