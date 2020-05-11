UNLV Football launches #HeyREBLetsCOOK fan competition

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – Fans are invited to enter the inaugural #HeyREBLetsCOOK competition, which was announced Monday by the UNLV football program.

Plans originally called for the fan cook-off to happen in person at this year’s Rebel Football Showcase but with spring practice canceled, the competition has moved to social media.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see our team’s fans on campus this spring but we still wanted to begin this new, tasty tradition,” said UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo. “We can’t wait to see everyone at Allegiant Stadium but until then, let’s get cooking, Rebels!”

To enter, record a video of you and your family preparing your favorite dish and post it on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook by May 22.

You must tag @UNLVFootball and use the hashtag #HeyREBLetsCook in your post to be eligible to win.

Three winners will be announced on Memorial Day (May 25). The Grand Prize is one tailgate spot and two premium seats to a select UNLV football game at Allegiant Stadium this season along with a specially created apron proudly displaying “#HeyREBLetsCOOK Winner.” The second place winner will receive two tickets to a UNLV Mountain West home game and third place will receive exclusive Rebel gear to wear.

Entries, which must be shorter than five minutes, will be judged on overall presentation, recipe and ingredients used in the dish.

Judging will be led by Stowe Shoemaker, Dean of the world-renowned UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

Fans are encouraged to be creative in their video and include both a story about their entry and why they are excited about the 2020 Rebel football season.

A complete breakdown of judging criteria is below.