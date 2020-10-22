UNLV football announces fan cutout program

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – As fan attendance for the 2020 UNLV Football season at Allegiant Stadium is still under consideration, UNLV Athletics announced the launch of the UNLV Football Fan Cutout Program on Thursday.

The initiative is designed to provide season-ticket holders, Rebel Athletic Fund members and fans of UNLV football with the opportunity to have a presence in Allegiant Stadium during this season, should fan attendance be limited.

For those who invest in the program, a cutout featuring an approved image will be created with each commitment also counting as a scholarship gift to the RAF’s Momentum Fund Campaign. “Seat selection” or cutout placement at Allegiant Stadium will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis with the cutouts to be placed in a variety of locations within Allegiant Stadium.

Starting at $79 each, multiple fan cutouts for an individual may be purchased at a discounted price. Fans are able to customize their image and a variety of upgrade opportunities are also available. UNLV students may purchase a cutout at a discounted price of $49.

“This initiative offers our loyal fans and supporters the opportunity to directly participate in our inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium,” said UNLV Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs John Gladchuk. “While it will also generate invaluable scholarship support through the Momentum Fund, it is also intended to be a fun, light-hearted way to help bring joy and excitement amidst the difficult circumstances we are all facing.”

Orders must be placed by October 26 to guarantee cutouts will be on display for UNLV’s historic home opener at Allegiant Stadium against UNR on October 31. Orders placed after October 26 will be added at the next home UNLV football game.

“This is a great way for fans to support our football program and athletics department,” Gladchuk continued. “The cutouts will reflect the dedication of our invaluable friends and supporters who have stayed behind us and continued to support our student-athletes, exhibited through the success of the Momentum Fund during these unprecedented times.”

To purchase a cutout or to learn more about the UNLV Football Fan Cutout Program, click here. More information about the Momentum Fund Scholarship Campaign may be found by clicking here.