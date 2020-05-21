UNLV Football announces 6 game series with Arizona State

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – When the UNLV football team plays Arizona State in Las Vegas for the first time ever on Sept. 12, it will be inside its new home at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium currently under construction near campus, UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois announced.

The Rebels will play six of their seven total home games in 2020 at Allegiant, starting with the season-opener against California on Aug. 29 that will be the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Golden Bears. The following week’s game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 will take place at Sam Boyd Stadium.



All four of UNLV’s Mountain West games, along with all future home games, will take place at Allegiant.



“We are extremely appreciative of the Raiders organization for working with us on hosting the Arizona State game at Allegiant Stadium,” said Reed-Francois. “Our community is energized behind new head coach Marcus Arroyo and his team as they move into one of the greatest sports facilities in the world and getting to host two Pac-12 Conference opponents there this fall will make it an even better experience for our fans and student-athletes.”



Also, the Rebels’ game against Colorado State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 has been shifted to Friday, Oct. 23.



Arroyo, who signed a record-setting recruiting class in February, heads into his first season with the Rebels after helping Oregon win the 2019 Pac-12 Conference championship and 2020 Rose Bowl as offensive coordinator for the Ducks.



2020 UNLV FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 CAL

Sept. 5 LOUISIANA TECH (at SBS)

Sept. 12 ARIZONA STATE

Sept. 19 at Iowa State

Oct. 3 at San Diego State *

Oct. 10 WYOMING *

Oct. 17 at San Jose State

Oct. 23 COLORADO STATE *

Oct. 31 at Boise State *

Nov. 7 FRESNO STATE *

Nov. 14 at Hawai’i *

Nov. 28 UNR *



Home games in BOLD CAPS at Allegiant Stadium unless noted

* Mountain West Game