UNLV falls to UNR in first game at Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday night was a historic night. This was the first time there were fans inside Allegiant Stadium.

Though most of the seats were still empty, those who were inside had the time of their lives.

UNLV hosted in-state rival UNR in their epic annual battle for the Fremont Cannon.

Fans were in attendance cheering on the Rebels from the stands. Each group was spaced out, following social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

Related Content Rebels fall to Wolf Pack 37-19; Cannon returns to Reno

UNLV is only allowed to use three percent of the stadium’s seats. That is about 2,000 of the 65,000 seats that can be filled.

Everyone is screened on entry and is required to wear face coverings.

Despite all the rules, fans told 8 News Now they were just thrilled to be there.

“It was more amazing than I thought it would be,” said fan Danny Thomas. “It was really first class and it was really up there with Vegas.”

“From what I saw, it was about the safest I’ve been in the last 8 months,” added fan Allen Puliz.

The approval to have fans inside allegiant stadium is only for UNLV’s first two home games. The school says plans must be resubmitted for any games after that.

Fans we spoke to say they hope that happens, because they want to get back in there.