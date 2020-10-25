UNLV falls to SDSU in season opener, 34-6

CARSON, Calif. (KLAS) — The UNLV football program entered a new era under Head Coach Marcus Arroyo Saturday night, as the Rebels opened up what is sure to be the most unconventional of seasons against San Diego State University (SDSU).

The Aztecs struck first to take an early lead, and it went from bad to worse for the Rebels.

UNLV’s Max Gilliam finally got the Rebels on the board in the second half with an 8-yard touchdown to Steve Jenkins.

The Rebels fell in their season opener 34-6. Marcus Arroyo fell 0-1 as the Rebels head coach.

UNLV hosts in-state rival, UNR in UNLV’s first ever game in Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 31.