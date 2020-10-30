UNLV faces off with UNR at Allegiant Stadium in Silver State showdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time ever UNLV and UNR will play on Nevada Day Weekend, and for the first time ever the battle for the Fremont Cannon will be played at Allegiant Stadium.

It is 545 pounds, Battle Born and rivalry worn — the John C Fremont Cannon is the most expensive trophy in college football.

Who knew one painted artifact could solidify and seperate north versus south and red versus blue. Saturday there will only be one.

Either Nevada Reno or Nevada Las Vegas will conquer the cannon

The last two seasons UNLV has had miserable seasons. All was seemingly lost, until the final game was won.

The Rebels roared to the greatest comeback in school history in 2018 erasing a 3 touchdown deficit to stun the Wolfpack.

Last year, after their coach was fired, a 3-8 UNLV team traveled to the frigid Sierra Nevadas and won the first overtime game in matchup history.

It is a rivalry where the records are meaningless, but bragging rights and cannon possession means everything

“The first memory I’ve had was freshman year. They just blew us out of the water. It was like 45-10. Watching them pull the cannon out and spray painting it blue already on our field was so disrespectful,” said UNLV running back Charles Williams. “I just knew it was a serious game and you have to take them seriously because whoever pulls that cannon out, it’s a special moment for them.”

UNLV lost badly in their first game last week, UNR won dramatically in overtime. But again, nothing else matters but Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium.