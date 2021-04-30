UNLV extends contract of Athletic Director Reed-Francois into 2026

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV has extended the contract of its athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois, into 2026.

A news release from UNLV said the revised contract runs through June 30, 2026. It’s an extension of four years over her previous contract.

“Under Desiree’s focused leadership, our student-athletes are performing better than ever in the classroom, the culture is one of integrity and professionalism, and she’s driving innovation in marketing, fundraising, and the overall fan experience,” said President Whitfield.

“I am very appreciative of President Whitfield’s faith and support in me and in the direction of our department,” Reed-Francois said. “I would also like to thank our coaches and staff. Without their hard work, talent and expertise, our success wouldn’t be possible. It has been a fast four years and while there is more work ahead of us, we are very optimistic for the future. We want the transformation of UNLV Athletics to be sustaining and long-term and we are headed in that direction.”

New men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger and football coach Marcus Arroyo are among the hires made by Reed-Francois since she joined UNLV in 2017.

Reed-Francois oversees all aspects of the UNLV athletics program, including general operations, fiscal affairs, facilities, strategic planning, fundraising, and external relations.

She is the first Hispanic female and woman of color to serve as athletics director at the FBS level.

Whitfield said, “As a seasoned administrator, Desiree puts student-athletes first in all of the department’s decision-making, she understands all aspects of university athletics, and has the experience we need to successfully navigate a critical time for the program and the university. This extension provides continuity for UNLV Athletics as we emerge from the pandemic and provides her with the runway to continue her vision.”