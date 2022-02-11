UNLV drops vaccine mandate for Rebels’ games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fans will longer have to show proof of vaccination status to attend Rebel basketball games at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Since the start of this season, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination was required for entry to UNLV basketball games at the Thomas & Mack Center, allowing attendance without a mask.

However, beginning with the next men’s basketball home game on Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Colorado State, fans will be able to attend regardless of vaccination status, with mask-wearing optional for all ages. UNLV Athletics will continue to follow state and local health recommendations and continues to encourage anyone eligible to be vaccinated