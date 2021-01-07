UNLV cuts ties with recruit Zaon Collins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In a statement today, UNLV head basketball coach T.J Otzelberger announced that star recruit Zaon Collins will no longer be part of the Rebel program.

“We have talked with the Collins family and have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of everyone that Zaon focus on his other priorities and will not be joining our program. It is a tragic situation and our hearts and prayers go out to all that have been impacted.”

Collins, who played his high school basketball at Bishop Gorman, was over the legal limit for marijuana and speeding when he was involved in a crash that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Las Vegas man. Eric Echevarria.

According to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, “The DUI charge stems from the fact that Mr. Collins tested positive for 3.0 ng/ML of THC (marijuana). Anything above 2.0 ng/ML is considered impaired.”

Collins, 19, was also “traveling 85 miles per hour in a residential area with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour. His speed at the time of impact was over 60 miles per hour,” the news release said.

He reportedly told investigators the other vehicle turned in front of him.