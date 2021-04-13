UNLV cancels baseball game against Arizona State after positive COVID-19 test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s baseball game has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test and resulting contact tracing within the Rebel program, according to a tweet from the team.

UNLV had been scheduled to face No. 19 Arizona State at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin.

https://twitter.com/unlvbaseball/status/1382029060314894344?s=20

Fans who purchased tickets will be automatically refunded in full to the purchase card. The refund may take five to seven business days. For questions, please contact Las Vegas Ballpark at 702-943-7200.

“We were very much looking forward to our student-athletes having the opportunity to compete at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of fans” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.

“The cancellation is disappointing, but the health and safety of all involved remains our top priority. We appreciate the partnership with Don Logan, the Las Vegas Ballpark and all those who worked to make it possible for the event to be scheduled,” she said.