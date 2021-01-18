UNLV cancels 2020-21 hockey season due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV announced the cancellation of its 2020-21 hockey season on social media Monday night, citing “continuous national hardships” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hockey program stressed its priorities are the health and well-being of its student-athletes, coaches, staff and fanbase.
UNLV also noted, “As it stands today, the local government determined that a safe enough path for competition could not be found for Spring of 2021.”
The program is looking forward to preparing for a fall 2021 return and is currently focusing on helping its athletes “in every way possible.”