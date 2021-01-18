UNLV cancels 2020-21 hockey season due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV announced the cancellation of its 2020-21 hockey season on social media Monday night, citing “continuous national hardships” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hockey program stressed its priorities are the health and well-being of its student-athletes, coaches, staff and fanbase.

We have tried everything, exhausted every option and still came up short. Thank you to all of our fans for supporting the program and we will see you in the stands for Fall of 2021. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/75b699TpZ6 — UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) January 19, 2021

UNLV also noted, “As it stands today, the local government determined that a safe enough path for competition could not be found for Spring of 2021.”

The program is looking forward to preparing for a fall 2021 return and is currently focusing on helping its athletes “in every way possible.”