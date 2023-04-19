LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Keylan Boone, a 6-foot-8 wing who led Pacific in scoring and rebounding this past season, is transferring to UNLV.

The Rebels announced Wednesday in a news release that Boone has signed a commitment to join the basketball program for the upcoming season .

Also on Wednesday, 24/7 High School Hoops was among several sources to report on Twitter that Jalen Hill, who played at Clark High School and was picked Nevada player of the year for 2018-19, is returning home to play for UNLV.

Hill played four seasons at Oklahoma, including the past season when he averaged 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, native, Boone played three seasons at Oklahoma State and then this past season at Pacific, where he averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds, both team highs.

Keylan Boone played 80 games in three seasons at Oklahoma State, including 10 starts. (AP File Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Coach Kevin Kruger said in the release announcing Boone’s commitment that he was excited about the addition. “He is a proven wing scorer, and we are looking forward to his continued growth as he is coming off of a season in which he had career highs in points per game as well as 3-point percentage.

“He will provide us with length and athleticism and has the ability to impact the game with his rebounding as well. His career resume really speaks for itself with the success that he had at both Oklahoma State and Pacific.”

Boone shot 47.7% for Pacific, including 41.0% on 3-pointers. He started 20 of 27 games and scored in double figures 20 times. His career high of 30 points was for Pacific in a February game against San Diego.

In 80 games over three seasons with Oklahoma State, Boone averaged 13.9 minutes, 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. He made 10 starters.

His best season with the Cowboys was 2021-22, when he played in 27 games and averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also earned Academic All-Big 12 honors.