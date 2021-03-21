UNLV Basketball hires Kevin Kruger as next head coach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Basketball got their guy.

Kevin Kruger, who has served as an assistant coach over the past two seasons will be taking over the top job as head coach of the Runnin’ Rebels.

UNLV made the announcement through a video posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon:

Kevin Kruger is the son of former UNLV and current Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger. Kevin returned to Las Vegas in 2019 after spending three seasons as an assistant on his father’s coaching staff.

Kevin also played for his father at UNLV, and was the starting point guard on the 2007 Sweet Sixteen team. Kevin earned third-team All Mountain West honors that season, while the Runnin’ Rebels racked up 30 wins.

The new UNLV coach also has some professional experience playing overseas. Kruger had professional basketball stints in Bulgaria, Italy, China, Mexico, Belgium and Germany.

He received a few invitations to NBA training camps and played on multiple NBA D-League teams before getting into coaching.

“I have proudly represented the UNLV men’s basketball program and to now have been chosen to lead it, I really am speechless,” said Kruger. “This is home for me and my family and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the guys on our team. We will get after it and build on the foundation that has been set.”

Kruger will be formally introduced as head coach Monday morning.