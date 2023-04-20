Kalib Boone, who played the past four seasons at Oklahoma State, says he’s transferring to UNLV. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday the UNLV basketball program said it got a signed commitment from Keylan Boone, who last season led Pacific in scoring and rebounding. On Thursday, the Rebels said they’ve landed his twin, Kalib Boone, who played the past four seasons at Oklahoma State.

“Kalib is a great addition to the Runnin’ Rebel program,” coach Kevin Kruger said. “He brings a wealth of experience and production, and is a threat at the rim offensively, but also protects the rim on the defensive end. He has improved every aspect of his game each year throughout his career and we are extremely excited for that to continue this coming season.”

Boone started 30 of 36 games for the Cowboys last season, finishing third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.6 points while shooting 58.4% and making 75.7% of his free throws. He averaged 4.9 rebounds and 21.3 minutes.

He scored in double figures in 17 games this past season, including a career-high 27 points against No. 4 Kansas in February.