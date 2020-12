LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Men’s basketball game against Eastern Washington has been canceled after a member of the UNLV team tested positive for COVID-19, according to UNLV Athletics.

The game was scheduled to take place Wednesday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The team member tested positive during routine testing.

Eastern Washington was notified of the situation before traveling to Las Vegas.