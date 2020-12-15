UNLV basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A statement from UNLV Men’s Basketball Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger posted on the team’s Twitter account announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement from Coach Otzelberger says his results showed he tested positive from both a rapid antigen and PRC test.

The announcement comes a day after the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels announced they were canceling Monday’s game against Pepperdine University at the Thomas and Mack Center after one of UNLV’s players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday’s canceled game was the second straight UNLV men’s basketball game canceled due to a Rebel player testing positive, just last week the Rebels also canceled the Dec. 9th match up against Eastern Washington for a positive COVID-19 result.

“I appreciate the outstanding care of our medical team and I am not in the required isolation,” said Otzelberger.

The Rebels are 1-4 this season and are set to begin the Mountain West Conference play December 20 in Wyoming.