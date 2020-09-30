UNLV announces plans for limited number of fans at football games

Allegiant Stadium could host fans for first time when Rebels play home-opener

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) — Following Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement Tuesday, UNLV Athletics has developed a plan to allow for a limited number of fans to attend its home football games this fall at Allegiant Stadium.

If the plan is approved, seating capacity will be limited to 10 percent of the stadium’s capacity. Tickets would be sold on a game-by-game basis. If fans are permitted to attend games, all will be required to wear masks and to maintain social distance, as well as follow other health and safety protocols.

“We appreciate Governor Sisolak and his staff’s work on this new directive,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. “The health and safety of everyone involved — whether on the field or in the stands — is our primary concern and as prescribed in the Governor’s Directive 033, we will submit our plans to the Southern Nevada Health District and then to the state’s Department of Business & Industry for approval. As Governor Sisolak shared, let’s all continue to promote personal responsibility and follow the important safety protocols, including wearing our masks, so that we can remain healthy, safe and continue the positive trajectory.”

The ability to purchase individual game tickets will be based on the current Rebel Athletic Fund priority point allocation model, which may be found by clicking here. RAF members and season ticket holders will receive priority in purchasing. A maximum number of six tickets per account, per game will be allowed.

“Our student-athletes have been working extremely hard in preparation for the chance to compete and they are excited to represent our great city,” Reed-Francois added. “We are enthused that they may have an opportunity to play in front of fans in our incredible new stadium.”

As has been previously shared, season ticket holders who have purchased football tickets for the 2020 season have three options: 1) defer the funds towards 2021 season tickets; 2) donate the funds to the Rebel Athletic Fund; or 3) receive a refund. The first two options will allow season ticket holders the opportunity to keep their same seats in 2021.

Individual ticket price points for this season’s football games are currently being determined.

Premium customers, including those in Suites and VVIP areas, will remain season ticket holders for 2020 and will not be required to purchase on a single-game basis.

Further details, including parking information, will be announced when determined.