UNLV AD leading candidate for UCLA job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois has been interviewed by UCLA for the same position with the Bruins.

Bruin Report Online says Reed-Francois is the “leading candidate” for the position that could be filled as soon as this week. UCLA’s current AD Dan Guerrero is retiring July 1. Interviews were done over the internet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reed-Francois has connections to UCLA. She was a rower for the Bruins before getting her law degree at Arizona. She was also Associate AD at Cincinnati when current UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin was there. Reed-Francois has been at UNLV since 2017.

8NewsNow has reached out to Reed-Francois for comment and are still waiting for her response.