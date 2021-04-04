Undefeated Rebels look to crash the ‘big dance’ in Omaha

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They are the trophy-raising Rebels, cascaded in confetti, highlighted in history.

The UNLV Volleyball story is about perfection in a pandemic. Even though they had their season pushed from the fall to the spring, paused by COVID and unallowed to play in front of fans, the Rebels finished a flawless 12-0.

UNLV’s coach — Dawn Sullivan — leads the conference in composure, but her team goes for the kill.

Until this year, the program had never won a Mountain West title, but now they want even more.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show served no drama but it did seal a dream, UNLV is going to the big dance.

A total of 48 teams made it to Omaha.

Here come the Rebels looking to raise another trophy.

