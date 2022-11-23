Keshon Gilbert leads the Rebels (5-0) against the University of Minnesota on Wednesday night. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unbeaten Rebels face the University of Minnesota on Wednesday night in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).

UNLV won its fifth in a row and first on the road Monday night, beating Southern Illinois 56-49. The Rebels turned up the defensive heat in the second half, rallying from a 30-26 deficit at intermission.

Minnesota (4-1) advanced with a 62-61 overtime win over California Baptist, also on Monday night.

In beating the Salukis, UNLV used a 9-0 run over an almost-eight minute stretch in the second half to take a five-point lead with 2:23 to play.

Keshon Gilbert (18 points), EJ Harkless (16) and Luis Rodriguez (14) each scored in double figures for the Rebels, who also forced 21 turnovers. The Rebels, largely because of defensive pressure, have forced 20 or more turnovers in each of their five victories.

Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois (3-2) with a game-high 21 points.