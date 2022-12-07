Keshon Gilbert leads the Rebels (5-0) against the University of Minnesota on Wednesday night. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fresh off a 95-78 win over San Diego Saturday night, the Rebels host the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors tonight at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

UNLV, 8-0, is averaging 80 points per game, going up against a Hawaii team that has limited opponents to just over 57 points per game.

The Rebels are led by Keshon Gilbert, who is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting higher than 58% from 3-point range. UNLV has a well-balanced attack. Luis Rodriguez led the Rebels Saturday night, scoring 19 points, and EJ Harkless put up 17 as the Rebels remained undefeated.

It’s Hawaii’s first game away from the islands this season.