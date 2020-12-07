Two more UNLV basketball games added to local broadcast schedule

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – YurView Las Vegas has added two additional UNLV men’s basketball games to this season’s broadcast schedule and will televise the Wednesday, December 9 home game against Eastern Washington and the Monday, December 14 home game against Pepperdine. Both of those contests will air live on Cox Channel 14 and 1014HD in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for both games with Matt Neverett and Steve Cofield calling the action.

The games will also be available on the internet via a free stream linked at UNLVRebels.com.

The radio broadcasts for all UNLV men’s basketball games will continue to air live on ESPN 1100 Las Vegas and are also streamed on TuneIn.

