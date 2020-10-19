Time and TV announced for Fremont Cannon Battle

Limited crowd expected at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV football’s historic first game inside its new home at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 31 vs. UNR will kick off at 7:30 pm PT, the Mountain West announced Monday.

This fall’s Battle for the Fremont Cannon, which for the first time will be played on the anniversary of the Silver State becoming the 36th state to join the Union, will be broadcast by FS1.

UNLV opens its 2020 season this Saturday vs. San Diego State in Carson, California. That game, also a 7:30 start, will be televised by CBS Sports Network.