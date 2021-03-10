Three Rebels earn All-Mountain West honors

LAS VEGAS – UNLV junior Bryce Hamilton, junior David Jenkins Jr. and senior Mbacke Diong have all earned All-Mountain West recognition this week as the league and its media announced their all-conference awards.



The MW’s 11 head coaches voted on the league’s awards, while the media’s were conducted independent of conference oversight.



Hamilton was named Second Team All-Mountain West by both the coaches and media, Jenkins Jr. was selected to the third team by the coaches, and Diong was named honorable mention by the media and to the all-defensive team by the coaches. Hamilton, a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Pasadena, California, started all 16 league games that he appeared in this season and averaged 17.3 points per game (3rd in the MW), 6.3 rebounds per game (9th in the MW), 1.5 steals per game (4th in the MW) and shot 41.0% from the field (9th in the MW) in conference-only games. He was a first-team selection last season.



Jenkins Jr., a 6-foot-2-inch guard from Tacoma, Washington, played in all 18 of UNLV’s MW contests this season, making 11 starts. He averaged 15.0 ppg and 2.7 rpg in those games, while shooting 41.6% from the field (7th in the MW) and made 2.4 3-pointers per game (5th in the MW).



Diong, a 6-foot-11-inch senior forward from Dakar, Senegal, started all 18 of UNLV’s league contests and averaged 9.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg (6th in the MW), 1.5 spg (4th in the MW) and 1.1 blocks per game (5th in the MW) in those contests.



NEXT FOR THE RUNNIN’ REBELS: UNLV will be the No. 7 seed in this week’s Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship. The Runnin’ Rebels will face No. 10 seed Air Force in the first round on Wednesday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.