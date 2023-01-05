LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Texas on Thursday fired basketball coach Chris Beard — who in 2016 had the same job at UNLV for eight days — amid a charge of domestic violence.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in a statement called the decision a “difficult situation.” Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed deal. His contract reportedly includes a clause that says he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony.

He is facing a charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation family violence, which carries a prison sentence of 2-10 years if convicted. Beard was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of third-degree domestic violence after an altercation with his fiancée, according to authorities.

Beard had been suspended without pay since his arrest.

On April 8, 2016, UNLV introduced Beard as its basketball coach, succeeding Dave Rice. On April 15, reports circulated the Beard would leave UNLV for Texas Tech, and he did the next day.

Beard coached five seasons at Texas Tech, going 167-112, before leaving for Texas in 2021. His Texas Tech team lost to Virginia in the 2019 NCAA national championship game.

His 2021-22 team at Texas was 22-12, and his team this season is 12-2 and ranked sixth in The Associated Press Top 25.