T.J. Otzelberger looking at Iowa State

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For weeks there have been rumors that UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger may be headed to Iowa State. Now the firing of Cycones coach Steve Prohm has happened and it looks even closer to reality for Otzelberger.

Otzelberger has been the Rebels basketball coach for only two seasons, posting a 29-30 record. He has close ties to the Iowa State program where he was an assistant coach for 8 seasons and his wife, Alison, played basketball at Iowa State.

Sources at UNLV tell 8 News Now that as of Tuesday evening the deal is not official, but did not rule out that it could happen. Iowa State would have to pay UNLV a $3.5 million buyout to let Otzelberger out of his contract.

There are Rebel basketball fans may see this as another opportunity to rebuild the program that was once the best in the nation.