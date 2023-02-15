UNLV’s Keshon Gilbert looks for an opening against San Jose State in Tuesday night’s loss at the Thomas & Mack Center. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — San Jose State used a second-half scoring burst to pull away and beat UNLV 75-66 on Tuesday night before an announced crowed of 4,783 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Trey Anderson led the Spartans (16-10, 7-6 in Mountain West) with 19 points and five rebounds, while teammate Omari Moore added 14 points, all in the second half.

San Jose State, which swept the two-game series against the Rebels, had a two-point lead with just less than 14 minutes left but then used a 19-7 run to take a commanding lead with five minutes left.

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said his team was good in spurts, and that just wasn’t enough to overcome the Spartans’ edge in rebounding (41-29) and UNLV’s inaccurate shooting in the second half (8-for-31 for 25.8%).

“We had good pockets tonight and battled at times, but obviously not enough,” Kruger said. “We didn’t sustain it for long enough stretches to come out on top. We made a good push there in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough.”

EJ Harkless led the Rebels (16-10, 5-9) with 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting and making all eight of his free throws. Keshon Gilbert added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Justin Webster scored 12 points.