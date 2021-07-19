Single game tickets for Rebel football on sale now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Individual tickets for all six of UNLV’s 2021 home football games are on sale now, while season tickets and mini plans are also still available, the athletics department announced Monday. The Rebels schedule for 2021 features 6 home games including games against Arizona State, Iowa State and Hawaii.

Starting at just $45, single-game tickets are located in the 100 level of Allegiant Stadium, the $2 billion home of Rebel football.

Seats in sections C109-C115 and C131-137 include access to either the Twitch Lounge or the Modelo Cantina Club, which includes a sleek center bar, elevated concessions and a next-level game experience.

Last week, mini plans went on sale and offer three-, four- and five-game options at a discounted price. All ticket options for UNLV football may be purchased by calling 702-739-FANS (3267) or by visiting UNLVtickets.com.

UNLV opens the 2021 football season on September 2 at Allegiant Stadium vs. Eastern Washington. Click here for the full season schedule.