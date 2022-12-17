UNLV lost Saturday for the first time after starting the season with 10 victories. (UNLV Athletics)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tyrell Roberts broke free for instant, took a short pass from teammate Khalil Shabazz and sank a 3-pointer with 6.8 seconds left as San Francisco knocked UNLV from college basketball’s unbeaten ranks with a 75-73 victory on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The loss was the Rebels’ first after 10 straight victories. San Francisco, which lost a 67-64 heartbreaker to unbeaten New Mexico on Monday, are 9-3.

UNLV led 46-37 at halftime before an announced crowd of 6,446, but the Dons closed the game with an 11-0 spurt, including two 3 pointers from Roberts and one from Shabazz.

Zane Meeks’ layup with 57 seconds left pulled San Francisco to within 73-72, and the Rebels then missed two shots, a jumper by EJ Harkless with 39 seconds left, setting the stage for Roberts’ winner, and a 3-point try by Keshon Gilbert with two seconds remaining.

Roberts decisive shot just cleared the outstretched arm of Gilbert, who rotated from just inside the paint to defend.

Subpar second-half shooting doomed UNLV. The Rebels shot 29-for-63 overall (45%) but just 13-for-32 in the second half (40.6%). San Francisco was 28-for-65 overall (43.1%) but hit on 15 of 31 (48.4%) after intermission, including 6-for-17 from 3-point range.

Roberts, Shabazz and Meeks each had 17 points for the Dons.

Harkless had a game-high 21 points and Luis Rodriguez added 17 for UNLV.